Heelflip me, baby, one more time: Britney Spears' image adorns new line of skateboards

Skater culture and Britney Spears didn't exactly go together back in Y2K, but apparently things have changed.

Britney's image and song lyrics adorn a new line of skate decks and skatewear by Welcome Skateboards. The skate decks feature iconic Britney photos through the years: the photo of her from her debut album cover, that photo of her dancing with the snake and the cover image from her 2011 album, Femme Fatale.

There are also hoodies, tees, caps and water bottles featuring more photos of Britney and lyrics like "Not that innocent," "Till the World Ends," "Give Me a Sign" and "I Still Believe."

You can purchase the collection at WelcomeSkateboards.com. According to a release, this unexpected collaboration is "a testament to the way different subcultures that may seem at odds can coexist and enrich one another."

