Here's how Olivia Rodrigo guitarist Arianna Powell reacted to playing with Robert Smith

While "Boys Don't Cry," that's exactly what Olivia Rodrigo guitarist Arianna Powell did upon learning she'd be playing alongside Robert Smith.

The Cure frontman made a surprise appearance during Rodrigo's headlining set at England's Glastonbury Festival in June, joining the pop star for performances of "Just Like Heaven" and "Friday I'm in Love."

In an interview with Guitar World, Powell recalls how she reacted when she was told that the onstage collaboration was happening.

"Stacy [Jones], our music director, came and told us, and was like, 'This is very secret – you cannot tell anyone, but [Smith is] going to be joining us,'" Powell shares. "And I swear to God, I started crying. Like, I started tearing up."

"I'm a huge fan, especially those guitar parts," Powell continues. "I love, love, love, love, love, love, love the guitar parts, specifically in those songs, specifically 'Friday I'm in Love.' So I was just so stoked to get to actually play that with the artist."

Powell adds that she spoke with Smith backstage ahead of the set, which "really inspired me and my energy for that night."

"He was so cool," Powell says. "He was leaving his dressing room door open for us to hang out. He wanted to talk and be social. Through conversations with him, he was just saying, 'It's just another show.' And he was talking about how much he enjoys performing, and he loves it every time."

