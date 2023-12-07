Here's who Ice Spice named as her very first celebrity crush

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Here's a hint to which star Ice Spice named as her first celebrity crush: He'll take center stage during the most important NFL game in February, and he's not a professional football player.

That's right — the "Munch" rapper said that back in the day, R&B superstar Usher is who she had eyes for.

She told interviewer Doja Cat she was embarrassed to answer the question because she crushed on the "Good Good" singer when she "was a kid."

Ice Spice said she was a bit starstruck when she saw Usher for the first time at the Met Gala.

"He's beautiful," Doja Cat noted, with Ice Spice seconding the opinion. "Gorgeous man," she added.

The conversation between the music stars is apparently the first in a limited series of podcast episodes released by Instagram in partnership with The Unwell Network.

The full Doja Cat x Ice Spice episode of Close Friends Only will go live on major streaming platforms starting Thursday, December 7, according to Billboard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

