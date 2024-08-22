Here's why *NSYNC is better than Backstreet Boys, according to their former opening act

The debate has been raging for more than 20 years: which boy band is better, *NSYNC or the Backstreet Boys? We now have an objective opinion from someone who should know — Tatyana Ali, the singer and actress who opened up for both acts in 1999.

Asked to choose between the two, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star tells People, "My favorite was *NSYNC. They had more of a family atmosphere on their tour. I opened up for them around the U.S. and they just had a real family vibe — dinners and time together while we were in a different city every day."

"I'll tell you though, with both *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, I had to really work to win the girl fans over," Ali adds. "There were crazy stories."

But overall, she notes, "It was wild and such a time with the fans and the stadiums being just packed. It was really fun. I got to see all of the U.S. with *NSYNC. With the Backstreet Boys, we toured Europe. So I got to see a lot of Europe then too."

Tatyana opened for *NSYNC on their second tour in March, April and May of 1999, and for Backstreet on their Into the Millennium tour, in June 1999.

Tatyana released one album, 1998's Kiss the Sky. The first single, "Daydreamin'," was a top 10 hit. She put out an EP in 2014 and another one in 2023.

