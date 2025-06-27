He's a survivor: Lewis Capaldi is back with first new music in two years

Lewis Capaldi is a survivor, and he's got the new music to prove it.

The Scottish singer, who stepped away from the spotlight in 2023 to take care of his physical and mental health, has released a new single called "Survive," which addresses that challenging time in his life.

He teased the single with billboards featuring the lyrics of the song placed near the site of the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival. In 2023, Lewis, who has Tourette's syndrome, struggled to finish his set at the same festival; the audience helped him out by singing along.

In the chorus he sings, "I swear to God I'll survive, if it kills me to, I'm gonna get up and try/ if it's the last thing I'll do." The song also has a video to go with it.

Lewis co-wrote "Survive" with RØMANS, with whom he also co-wrote his 10-million selling global hit "Someone You Loved."

In May, Lewis returned to the stage, performing a six-song set at an event that benefited a Scottish mental health charity.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.