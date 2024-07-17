Hey, Britney: Ozzy Osbourne has a message for you

If you follow Britney Spears on social media, you know that a lot of the content she posts shows her dancing while wearing sexy or revealing outfits. Well, it's caught the attention of one legendary rocker — who wishes she would just stop.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne and his family are discussing TikTok dancing, when suddenly Ozzy says, "I'm fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]."

"Every f****** day!" he adds.

When his son Jack replies, "Save Britney," his daughter Kelly says, "I know, I feel so sorry for her."

"It's sad," Ozzy continues. "Very, very sad."

"Poor little thing," says Kelly. "Very sad indeed," Jack notes.

"It's heartbreaking," says Ozzy's wife, Sharon.

Britney often posts her dance videos without comment, but other times she accompanies the videos with comments on how she's feeling, or complains about the paparazzi or the press. Last year, she sparked concern when she posted a video of herself dancing with knives, which she said were fake. She also said she was trying to copy Shakira, who'd danced with knives at an award show.

