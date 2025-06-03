Highest-paying jobs in Panama City that require a bachelor's degree

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Boston, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Between rising tuition and a tight job market, getting a bachelor's degree is an increasingly daunting prospect these days. Per a May 2024 Pew Research Center survey, just 1 in 4 adults believe a college degree is necessary to secure a high-paying job.

Many second-guess the value of college because of the cost. For the 2024-2025 school year, annual tuition and fees averaged more than $11,600 at in-state public universities, a nearly 3% increase from the previous year. Tuition at private schools increased by roughly 4% in the same time period.

Besides financial concerns, there are career opportunities to consider. Though the job market in the United States shifts from month to month, the unemployment rate for recent college graduates aged 22 to 27 reached 5.8% in March 2025, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For context, that's more than double the unemployment rate of all college graduates.

These factors all contribute to the belief that college may not be the answer for everyone. However, research shows that a bachelor's degree still pays off in the long run. As of 2024, the most recent year with available data, the $60,000 median salary for a recent college graduate is $20,000 more than the median earnings for someone with only a high school diploma.

Although high school grads can make a decent salary without taking on student loan debt, lifetime earnings range between $630,000 and $900,000 more for those with a bachelor's degree. Graduate degree holders, meanwhile, may earn $1.1 million to $1.5 million more than high school graduates.

With this in mind, many different jobs make a degree worth the cost of tuition. Stacker ranked the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Panama City, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#50. Social and community service managers

- Median annual wage: $63,130

- Median hourly wage: $30.35

- Total employment: 60 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#49. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

- Median annual wage: $64,580

- Median hourly wage: $31.05

- Total employment: 250 people (2.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#48. Loan officers

- Median annual wage: $64,740

- Median hourly wage: $31.12

- Total employment: 210 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#47. Accountants and auditors

- Median annual wage: $68,240

- Median hourly wage: $32.81

- Total employment: 560 people (6.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

GLRL // Shutterstock

#46. Buyers and purchasing agents

- Median annual wage: $68,710

- Median hourly wage: $33.03

- Total employment: 360 people (4.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#45. Dietitians and nutritionists

- Median annual wage: $70,910

- Median hourly wage: $34.09

- Total employment: 30 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#44. Cost estimators

- Median annual wage: $71,010

- Median hourly wage: $34.14

- Total employment: 160 people (1.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

PanuShot // Shutterstock

#43. Financial specialists, all other

- Median annual wage: $75,550

- Median hourly wage: $36.32

- Total employment: 80 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#42. Network and computer systems administrators

- Median annual wage: $76,120

- Median hourly wage: $36.59

- Total employment: 190 people (2.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#41. Financial and investment analysts

- Median annual wage: $78,140

- Median hourly wage: $37.57

- Total employment: 70 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Teachers and instructors, all other

- Median annual wage: $78,300

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 100 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#39. Registered nurses

- Median annual wage: $78,620

- Median hourly wage: $37.80

- Total employment: 1,600 people (18.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

sabthai // Shutterstock

#38. Budget analysts

- Median annual wage: $81,240

- Median hourly wage: $39.06

- Total employment: 60 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#37. Personal financial advisors

- Median annual wage: $81,460

- Median hourly wage: $39.16

- Total employment: 120 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#36. Biological scientists, all other

- Median annual wage: $82,220

- Median hourly wage: $39.53

- Total employment: 30 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#35. Management analysts

- Median annual wage: $82,990

- Median hourly wage: $39.90

- Total employment: 380 people (4.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#34. Occupational health and safety specialists

- Median annual wage: $83,810

- Median hourly wage: $40.29

- Total employment: 120 people (1.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#33. Facilities managers

- Median annual wage: $84,290

- Median hourly wage: $40.53

- Total employment: 50 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#32. Logisticians

- Median annual wage: $84,300

- Median hourly wage: $40.53

- Total employment: 240 people (2.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#31. Administrative services managers

- Median annual wage: $84,350

- Median hourly wage: $40.55

- Total employment: 140 people (1.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

boonchoke // Shutterstock

#30. Business operations specialists, all other

- Median annual wage: $84,510

- Median hourly wage: $40.63

- Total employment: 780 people (8.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#29. Project management specialists

- Median annual wage: $84,800

- Median hourly wage: $40.77

- Total employment: 560 people (6.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#28. General and operations managers

- Median annual wage: $84,870

- Median hourly wage: $40.81

- Total employment: 2,050 people (23.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bannafarsai_Stock // Shutterstock

#27. Construction managers

- Median annual wage: $91,800

- Median hourly wage: $44.13

- Total employment: 280 people (3.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#26. Data scientists

- Median annual wage: $91,980

- Median hourly wage: $44.22

- Total employment: 50 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#25. Sales managers

- Median annual wage: $92,870

- Median hourly wage: $44.65

- Total employment: 210 people (2.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#24. Computer systems analysts

- Median annual wage: $93,950

- Median hourly wage: $45.17

- Total employment: 200 people (2.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock

#23. Civil engineers

- Median annual wage: $95,290

- Median hourly wage: $45.81

- Total employment: 280 people (3.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

SpeedKingz // Shutterstock

#22. Managers, all other

- Median annual wage: $95,640

- Median hourly wage: $45.98

- Total employment: 290 people (3.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Medical and health services managers

- Median annual wage: $98,330

- Median hourly wage: $47.28

- Total employment: 320 people (3.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#20. Industrial production managers

- Median annual wage: $99,210

- Median hourly wage: $47.70

- Total employment: 70 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#19. Computer network architects

- Median annual wage: $100,060

- Median hourly wage: $48.10

- Total employment: 50 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#18. Marketing managers

- Median annual wage: $101,440

- Median hourly wage: $48.77

- Total employment: 60 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#17. Mechanical engineers

- Median annual wage: $102,030

- Median hourly wage: $49.05

- Total employment: 340 people (3.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

N.Z.Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Computer occupations, all other

- Median annual wage: $102,900

- Median hourly wage: $49.47

- Total employment: 200 people (2.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

BalanceFormCreative // Shutterstock

#15. Information security analysts

- Median annual wage: $102,990

- Median hourly wage: $49.52

- Total employment: 90 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

- Median annual wage: $103,380

- Median hourly wage: $49.70

- Total employment: 70 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Industrial engineers

- Median annual wage: $103,800

- Median hourly wage: $49.91

- Total employment: 70 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#12. Electrical engineers

- Median annual wage: $104,680

- Median hourly wage: $50.33

- Total employment: 60 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#11. Human resources managers

- Median annual wage: $111,940

- Median hourly wage: $53.82

- Total employment: 60 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#10. Computer hardware engineers

- Median annual wage: $114,550

- Median hourly wage: $55.07

- Total employment: 90 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#9. Engineers, all other

- Median annual wage: $115,170

- Median hourly wage: $55.37

- Total employment: 440 people (4.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#8. Software developers

- Median annual wage: $117,270

- Median hourly wage: $56.38

- Total employment: 330 people (3.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#7. Electronics engineers, except computer

- Median annual wage: $118,620

- Median hourly wage: $57.03

- Total employment: 210 people (2.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#6. Chief executives

- Median annual wage: $121,470

- Median hourly wage: $58.40

- Total employment: 160 people (1.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#5. Operations research analysts

- Median annual wage: $121,700

- Median hourly wage: $58.51

- Total employment: 70 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kanghophoto // Shutterstock

#4. Financial managers

- Median annual wage: $123,760

- Median hourly wage: $59.50

- Total employment: 250 people (2.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

#3. Computer and information systems managers

- Median annual wage: $129,020

- Median hourly wage: $62.03

- Total employment: 120 people (1.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#2. Purchasing managers

- Median annual wage: $130,160

- Median hourly wage: $62.58

- Total employment: 30 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

BOY ANTHONY // Shutterstock

#1. Architectural and engineering managers

- Median annual wage: $142,560

- Median hourly wage: $68.54

- Total employment: 100 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.