Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Lakeland, FL.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Lakeland's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 11657 Moore Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809

- Approximate home value: $6,180,998

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 6,972

#2. 5375 Luce Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Approximate home value: $4,208,972

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,435

#3. 1003 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $4,076,121

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,965

#4. 303 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $3,853,049

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 7,540

#5. 1415 Seville Pl, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $3,517,061

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,173

#6. 1974 Heritage Estates Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $3,411,001

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,294

#7. 369 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $3,352,934

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,800

#8. 1155 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Approximate home value: $3,321,053

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 7,929

#9. 5815 Live Oak Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Approximate home value: $3,191,254

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 11,777

#10. 10 Brook Ln, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $3,131,219

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,930

#11. 1355 Jefferson Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Approximate home value: $3,099,252

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 12,606

#12. 5020 Terry Ln, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Approximate home value: $3,054,069

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 8,371

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

