Hits by Sombr, Sabrina Carpenter join Spotify's Billions Club

Sombr and Sabrina Carpenter are celebrating their newest entries into Spotify's Billions Club.

Sabrina's song "Feather," from the 2023 deluxe edition of her album Emails I Can't Send, just crossed the billion-stream mark. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "big day for feather heads. Thank you." Prior to "Espresso," "Feather" was her biggest hit.

Meanwhile, Sombr's "back to friends" has also reached that milestone. He wrote on his Instagram Story, "I cannot believe back to friends hit 1 billion streams on Spotify: self written and produced. you can do anything you set your mind to. i love you so much, i'm so grateful for you and i'll dedicate my life to creating and playing music for you."

He added on TikTok that he'd written the song "at my lowest." Sombr's headlining tour in support of his album I Barely Know Her continues Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, Sabrina resumes her Short n' Sweet tour Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh. She's also dubbed her Oct. 31 show at New York's Madison Square Garden "Short n' Spooky," encouraging fans to come in Halloween costumes. Last year she had her Halloween-themed show in Dallas on Oct. 30, and dressed up as Sandy from Grease, a Playboy Bunny and Tinker Bell.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.