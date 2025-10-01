How did he get here? Louis Tomlinson touring North American arenas in 2026

Following the announcement of his new album, How Did I Get Here?, Louis Tomlinson has made plans to take his new music on the road.

The former One Direction member will launch the North American leg of his How Did We Get Here? world tour June 3 in Vancouver. The tour is set to wrap up July 24 in Miami. An artist presale starts Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local. You can register for the presale now; visit his website for more information.

Louis' new album, his third solo release, will out Jan. 23. You can listen to the new song "Lemonade" now.

Meanwhile, Louis is bringing his Away From Home Festival to the U.S. on Saturday. It'll take place over two days at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. The lineup includes Louis, Plain White T's, Daya, Lauv and Steve Aoki.

And if you'd rather see Louis on a big screen, on Oct. 8 select Regal movie theaters across the U.S. will screen Louis' appearance on the podcast The Diary of a CEO. It's the first-ever podcast to be shown in theaters and will feature Louis talking about fame, loss, his early years and more. Visit RegMovies.com for tickets and locations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.