How much house $1 million buys you in North Port

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in North Port, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in North Port. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

11582 Gleaming Ter, Venice

- Price: $999,990

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,144

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 11582 Gleaming Ter, Venice on Redfin.com

12353 Auburndale Ct, Venice

- Price: $990,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,563

- Price per square foot: $386

- See 12353 Auburndale Ct, Venice on Redfin.com

18033 Foxtail Loop, Venice

- Price: $974,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,898

- Price per square foot: $336

- See 18033 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com

11622 Gleaming Ter, Venice

- Price: $949,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,562

- Price per square foot: $370

- See 11622 Gleaming Ter, Venice on Redfin.com

6242 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port

- Price: $944,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,074

- Price per square foot: $186

- See 6242 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port on Redfin.com

18534 Foxtail Loop, Venice

- Price: $925,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,021

- Price per square foot: $306

- See 18534 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com

18057 Foxtail Loop, Venice

- Price: $924,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,506

- Price per square foot: $369

- See 18057 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com

19825 Bridgetown Loop, Venice

- Price: $899,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,052

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 19825 Bridgetown Loop, Venice on Redfin.com

19832 Bridgetown Loop, Venice

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,598

- Price per square foot: $346

- See 19832 Bridgetown Loop, Venice on Redfin.com

19821 Montenero Way, Venice

- Price: $894,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,280

- Price per square foot: $272

- See 19821 Montenero Way, Venice on Redfin.com

13652 Classico Ct, Venice

- Price: $889,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,365

- Price per square foot: $375

- See 13652 Classico Ct, Venice on Redfin.com

20296 Bandera Pl, Venice

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,319

- Price per square foot: $263

- See 20296 Bandera Pl, Venice on Redfin.com

17542 Foxtail Loop, Venice

- Price: $874,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,029

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 17542 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com

6522 Pimlico St, North Port

- Price: $874,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,299

- Price per square foot: $380

- See 6522 Pimlico St, North Port on Redfin.com

12410 Cinqueterre Dr, Venice

- Price: $870,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,285

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 12410 Cinqueterre Dr, Venice on Redfin.com

12557 Galapagos Ct, Venice

- Price: $864,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,374

- Price per square foot: $363

- See 12557 Galapagos Ct, Venice on Redfin.com

17150 Albatross Rd, Venice

- Price: $853,922

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 17150 Albatross Rd, Venice on Redfin.com

17336 Sandpearl Rd, Venice

- Price: $849,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,394

- Price per square foot: $355

- See 17336 Sandpearl Rd, Venice on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.