How much house $1 million buys you in Sebastian

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Sebastian, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sebastian. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

107 Aeolian Harp Path, Sebastian

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,274

- Price per square foot: $305

13225 N Indian River Dr #14, Sebastian

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $387

13225 N Indian River Dr #15, Sebastian

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $387

71 Blue Island St, Sebastian

- Price: $914,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,233

- Price per square foot: $216

5440 95th St, Sebastian

- Price: $899,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,176

- Price per square foot: $283

14265 80th Ave, Sebastian

- Price: $850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,196

- Price per square foot: $265

6570 114th Ln, Sebastian

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,320

- Price per square foot: $344

7710 Roseland Rd, Sebastian

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,638

- Price per square foot: $487

8865 Central Ave, Micco

- Price: $795,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,900

- Price per square foot: $418

9495 Fleming Grant Rd, Sebastian

- Price: $775,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,463

- Price per square foot: $314

108 Snowy Egret Way, Sebastian

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,294

- Price per square foot: $326

103 Sandhill Crane Way, Sebastian

- Price: $700,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $318

208 Chello Ave, Sebastian

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,883

- Price per square foot: $371

755 S Fischer, Sebastian

- Price: $645,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,108

- Price per square foot: $207

107 Capri Ave, Sebastian

- Price: $639,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,995

- Price per square foot: $320

603 Cross Creek Dr, Sebastian

- Price: $634,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,421

- Price per square foot: $262

25 Sunset Dr, Sebastian

- Price: $625,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,174

- Price per square foot: $287

1517 Eagles Cir, Sebastian

- Price: $625,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,168

- Price per square foot: $288

1641 Galilean Ln, Sebastian

- Price: $624,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,805

- Price per square foot: $222

1526 Polynesian Ln, Sebastian

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,514

- Price per square foot: $238

152 Academy Ter, Sebastian

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,496

- Price per square foot: $240

7680 Us Highway 1, Micco

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $499

8625 Fleming Grant, Sebastian

- Price: $599,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,895

- Price per square foot: $316

77 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian

- Price: $595,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,948

- Price per square foot: $305

8045 142nd St, Sebastian

- Price: $589,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,692

- Price per square foot: $348

102 Redgrave Dr, Sebastian

- Price: $575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,538

- Price per square foot: $226

4630 87th St, Sebastian

- Price: $574,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,806

- Price per square foot: $317

235 Barbossa Dr, Sebastian

- Price: $557,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,607

- Price per square foot: $213

802 Clearmont St, Sebastian

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,570

- Price per square foot: $214

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.