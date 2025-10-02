How much house does $500,000 buy you in Sebastian?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Sebastian?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Sebastian right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

5184 Formosa Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,537

- See 5184 Formosa Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

4795 Ashley Lake Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- See 4795 Ashley Lake Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

5661 Hampton Park Cir, Vero Beach South, FL 32966

- Price: $499,240

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,493

- See 5661 Hampton Park Cir, Vero Beach South, FL 32966 on Redfin.com

1257 Scarlet Oak Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32966

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,423

- See 1257 Scarlet Oak Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com

2770 Grand Isle Way Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,406

- See 2770 Grand Isle Way Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com

736 Hampton Woods Ln Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,298

- See 736 Hampton Woods Ln Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com

573 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Price: $499,450

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,092

- See 573 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

146 11Th St Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,047

- See 146 11Th St Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com

1336 42Nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,111

- See 1336 42Nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,427

- See 5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

130 Prestwick Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,850

- See 130 Prestwick Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

1623 Indian River Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,576

- See 1623 Indian River Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

4303 Baseline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,959

- See 4303 Baseline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

582 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,159

- See 582 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

5319 Antigua Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,112

- See 5319 Antigua Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

5155 3Rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,105

- See 5155 3Rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com

3415 Diamond Leaf Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,079

- See 3415 Diamond Leaf Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com

3577 Loblolly Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32966

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,070

- See 3577 Loblolly Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com

765 Holden Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,033

- See 765 Holden Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

2365 44Th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,832

- See 2365 44Th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com

4415 Pinafore St, Wabasso, FL 32967

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,655

- See 4415 Pinafore St, Wabasso, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

210 S Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,911

- See 210 S Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

210 N Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,911

- See 210 N Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

1821 Mooringline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,880

- See 1821 Mooringline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

7681 Fieldstone Ranch Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,696

- See 7681 Fieldstone Ranch Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

5300 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,300

- See 5300 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

1235 Winding Oaks Cir E, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $497,777

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,220

- See 1235 Winding Oaks Cir E, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

5400 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,200

- See 5400 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

4450 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 980

- See 4450 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

