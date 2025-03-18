How Taylor Swift influenced 'Succession' star's Broadway debut

Taylor Swift, fitness influencer?

Succession actress Sarah Snook tells the New Yorker she was influenced by Taylor's Eras Tour routine while preparing for her demanding role in The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway.

"No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know," she tells the mag of her regimen, adding that she modeled the routine after hearing about Taylor’s tour workouts.

"I heard that and thought, 'That’s a genius idea,'" she said. "I'm gonna do that."

Snook plays 26 characters in the play, which won her an Olivier Award during its London run on the West End.

Taylor previously told TIME that she began a workout routine six months prior to kicking off the Eras Tour in March 2023, which involved singing the full set list while running on a treadmill.

"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” Taylor said. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs. Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones."

