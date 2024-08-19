Hozier equates warfare and commerce in new video for "Nobody's Soldier"

Hozier's video for his #1 hit "Too Sweet" was fairly simple: It showed the artist in the studio and on tour. But he's making more of a statement with the video for his new single, "Nobody's Solider."

The clip intersperses footage of the Irish artist performing the song, intercut with images of war — bullets, helmets, bombs — as well as images of money, evil-looking businessmen and words like "Opportunity," "Business," "Sale," "Profit" and "Leverage."

There are also images of doll parts inside some kind of machine, and an image of a little girl's shoe, labeled with the word "collateral." Hozier is also seen at a table making dolls that look like businessmen and soldiers. The message appears to be that wars are often seen as a way for the ruling class to profit.

In the song, Hozier sings, "I don't wanna choose between being a salesman or a soldier ... being a butcher or a pauper/ Honey, I'm taking no orders/ Gonna be Nobody's Solider."

"Nobody's Solider" is from Hozier's new EP, Unaired, featuring several songs that didn't make it onto his album Unreal Unearth or his previous EP, Unheard.

