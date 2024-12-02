Hozier & Gracie Abrams are 'SNL''s final musical guests of 2024

Saturday Night Live has lined up its final two musical guests of 2024.

Gracie Abrams will be the guest on Dec. 14, on a show hosted by SNL alum Chris Rock. The Dec. 21 show, hosted by another SNL alum, Martin Short, will feature a performance by Hozier.

It will be Gracie's first appearance on the show, which will come just a few days after she opens for Taylor Swift on the last Eras Tour date on Dec. 8. As for Hozier, he's returning for his second appearance on the show. His first came way back in 2014, when "Take Me to Church" was a hit.

As previously reported, Shaboozey will be the musical guest on the Dec. 7 show, hosted by Paul Mescal.

