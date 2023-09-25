Hozier reflects on 10 years of "Take Me to Church": "I'm charged with a new energy"

Ten years ago, Hozier took us to church, which took him to music stardom.

The Irish artist's breakout single was released in September 2013. Speaking with ABC Audio, Hozier recalls the "humble beginnings" of "Take Me to Church."

"I was unsigned when I wrote that song," Hozier shares. "Those vocals were recorded in the attic of my family home. I was an unknown, completely unknown, songwriter in Ireland. So my aspirations for it were very, very humble."

"I hoped that it would find an audience and people would appreciate where it was coming from," he continues. "I was proud of it in it being executed such that I think it communicated what it wanted to communicate, and it was executed well in that regard. But it became something far, far bigger, far greater than I had anticipated, for sure."

Indeed, "Take Me to Church" reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. And even a decade later, Hozier is happy to take thousands of fans to church each night while on tour.

"I still enjoy singing it, I have to say, I still enjoy performing it," Hozier says. "I'm charged with a new energy and appreciation for it seeing the energy of the crowd and how much joy they get out of it."

Hozier adds that he remains proud of the artistry and message of "Take Me to Church."

"In some respects now it's more applicable than it was 10 years ago," he says. "Some of themes in that song, some of the things it's pointing out, are bearing down on us maybe more so now than they were even 10 years ago when it was released."

Hozier is currently on tour supporting his latest album, Unreal Unearth.

