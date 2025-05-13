Hozier's latest collaborators are Irish birds, crickets, rain and thunder

Hozier is going to raise money for the environment by collaborating with nature itself.

As he explains on Instagram, on May 16, he's putting out a new version of his song "Like Real People Do," from his 2014 self-titled debut album. This new version incorporates sounds of nature from the area of Ireland that Hozier calls home -- specifically "the bird song, cricket song, rain fall and thunder of my beloved home of Wicklow."

The recording is a collaboration with Sounds Right, a music initiative to recognize the value of nature and inspire fans to take environmental action. "Nature can generate royalties from its own sounds to support its own conservation," the initiative's website explains.

Fifty-percent of the royalties from Hozier's recording will go to "conservation efforts around the world," he notes.

The new version of "Like Real People Do" is being released on the same day as a 10th anniversary vinyl edition of his debut, which includes his breakout hit, "Take Me to Church." The two-LP set includes four bonus tracks that have never before been available on vinyl.

