"I ain't no Spice Girl": Watch first trailer for Amy Winehouse biopic, 'Back to Black'

The first teaser trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, has arrived.

In the film, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, actress Marisa Abela plays the late British star, who died in 2011 at the age of 27 after years of struggling with substance abuse. Set to the Winehouse hit that gives the film its name, Abela as Amy states, "I don't write songs to be famous, I write songs because I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

We also see her getting her hair styled into her now-iconic beehive, getting one of her many tattoos, singing onstage and in the studio, winning awards, being chased by the paparazzi, exchanging glances with then-husband Blake Fielder-Civil and telling someone on the phone, "You gotta remember: I ain't no Spice Girl."

"I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles," says Abela as Amy. "I wanna be remembered for just being me."

The trailer description says the film "honors Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons." It also gives us "an unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent."

Abela has recorded and will perform many of Winehouse's hits in the film, which is being made with the blessing and support of the late singer's record label and publishing company.

Back to Black will open in U.K. theaters on April 12 and then will debut internationally.

