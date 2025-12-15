Ice Cube says he 'jumped at' opportunity to be in 'Anaconda' remake

Ice Cube attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda" at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ice Cube appears in the Anaconda remake, an opportunity he says he didn't want to turn down. At the LA premiere of the film, he said the movie was a full-circle moment after appearing in the 1997 original.

"It's cool to do a cameo, to kind of make it go full circle in a way," Cube told the crowd, according to Deadline. "When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it. I'm like, 'This is something different. It's cool.'"

"People probably get a kick out of me popping on the screen," he said.

Cube starred as cameraman Danny in the 1997 movie. The 2025 version of the film stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Doug and Griff, best friends who pursue their dream to remake their favorite movie, Anaconda, and actually encounter a deadly snake. Cube reprises his role as Danny in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.