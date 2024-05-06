ICYMI: Watch Dua Lipa's surprise May 5 show in New York's Times Square now

On the afternoon of May 5, Dua Lipa sent word to fans on her mailing list that she was going to perform live in New York City that evening — and then had a pop-up performance at 8:30 p.m.

Thousands of fans packed into Times Square in the rain, and Dua pulled up in a truck decorated with the artwork of her new album, Radical Optimism. She performed four songs from the project: "Training Season," "Houdini," "Happy for You" and "Illusion," the last two of which were also performed on Saturday Night Live on May 4.

For fans who couldn't make the performance live, it was streamed on YouTube, where you can watch it now.

The performance capped off a whirlwind week in New York for Dua. On Instagram, she wrote about her Saturday Night Live appearance, "What an unbelievable week to have been a part of and to have witnessed the magic behind [the show]!!! An experience unlike any other. So grateful for all the trust to have me host and perform."

"Thank you Lorne [Michaels] for making my dreams come true," she continued. "Thank you to the incredible cast and all the writers. I've had the most incredible time getting to work with you this week and just laugh my head off non stop."

Dua's parents and best friends flew in to watch her host and perform on SNL, where she appeared in every sketch except Weekend Update and the cold open.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.