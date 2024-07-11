"I'm Katy Perry!" Anvils, monster trucks, bikinis, helicopters & more in "Woman's World" video

Katy Perry hasn't lost her knack for making memorable videos.

In the clip for her new single "Woman's World," Katy, wearing a super revealing Rosie the Riveter-inspired outfit, sings the female empowerment anthem while using power tools, chugging whiskey and pretending to use a urinal. Then, out of nowhere, an anvil drops out of the sky and crushes her flat.

In the next scene, the flattened singer simply re-inflates herself and then starts walking through a chaotic city street wearing an impossibly tiny white bikini and leg accessories that look like they belong on a Transformer. At one point, she stops at a gas station and sticks the fuel pump directly into her butt cheek.

Then, YouTube star Trisha Paytas shows up dragging a monster truck with a rope. Both of them get in and start driving around, until they stop in front of a suburban home and crush a car. Katy walks into the house and out the back, smashing through a glass door, where she sees a woman filming a video using a ring light that looks like the female sex symbol.

Katy grabs the light and approaches a convenient helicopter, clinging to the side and wielding the symbol as it lifts off. As the young woman calls, "Who are you?" the clip ends with Katy yelling, "I'm Katy Perry!" as the copter flies away over the mountains.

"Woman's World" is from Katy's new album 143, due out September 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.