"I'm never leaving": Ariana Grande reveals her "Ozian" 30th birthday celebration

By Andrea Dresdale

Ariana Grande turned 30 on June 26, but on July 5, she revealed in an Instagram post that she celebrated her milestone in London with the cast and crew of her upcoming movie, Wicked.

In her post and in her Instagram Story, she captioned, "Ozian thirtieth," Ariana documents going out to eat with one of her co-stars, Bowen Yang, as well as watching a compilation of video messages from the Wicked team.

"My Ozian family made me the sweetest video in the world," she wrote. Next to a shot of costar Jeff Goldbum's video message, she wrote, "I LOVE U." She also shouted out her "beautiful" makeup team and posed for a photo with Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

“This entire crew. It’s too much. I’m never leaving,” Ariana concluded in her Story.

Ariana plays Glinda the Good Witch in the two-part musical film, the first part of which arrives November 24. The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.

