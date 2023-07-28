Imagine Dragons release ﻿'Live in Vegas'﻿ soundtrack album; watch live "Bones" video now

Imagine Dragons has released a soundtrack album to accompany their new documentary, Live in Vegas.

The 23-track set includes live performances of singles including "Believer," "Radioactive," "Thunder," "It's Time," "Whatever It Takes" and "Demons." It's available now via digital outlets.

Additionally, ID has shared the video for the Live in Vegas performance of "Bones," which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

The film Live in Vegas, which premiered earlier in July, focuses on Imagine Dragons' hometown show in Sin City during their 2022 Mercury tour. It also includes archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

Live in Vegas is streaming now on Hulu, which is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Here's the Live in Vegas album track list:

"My Life" (Live in Vegas)

"Believer" (Live in Vegas)

"Las Vegas, Our Home" (Live in Vegas)

"It's Time" (Live in Vegas)

"I'm So Sorry" (Live in Vegas)

"Thunder" (Live in Vegas)

"Birds" (Live in Vegas)

"Follow You" (Live in Vegas)

"Lonely" (Live in Vegas)

"Natural" (Live in Vegas)

"Next to Me" (Acoustic) (Live in Vegas)

"I Bet My Life" (Acoustic) (Live in Vegas)

"One Day" (Acoustic) (Live in Vegas)

"Whatever It Takes" (Live in Vegas)

"Younger" (Live in Vegas)

"Sharks" (Live in Vegas)

"Enemy" (Live in Vegas)

"I'm Happy" (Live in Vegas)

"Demons" (Live in Vegas)

"On Top of the World" (Live in Vegas)

"Bones" (Live in Vegas)

"Radioactive" (Live in Vegas)

"Walking the Wire/My Life" (Live in Vegas)

