Is Charli XCX singing about Lorde and Taylor Swift on her new album?

Fans love to speculate about who pop stars are writing about, and Charli XCX will give them plenty of food for thought with her latest release.

Vulture notes that on her new album, Brat, Charli has a song called "Girl, so confusing," which features the lyrics, "People say we're alike/ They say we've got the same hair" and "You're all about writing poems/ But I'm about throwing parties/ Think you should come to my party/ And put your hands up."

Vulture notes that the subject of this song — a woman who Charli isn't sure if she likes or hates — sounds an awful lot like Lorde. She and Charli have similar-looking hairstyles, and Lorde also has a famous song in which she sings, "I'm kind of over gettin' told to throw my hands up in the air."

Add to that Charli's remarks in May that she was "super jealous" of Lorde when she first came out and you've got a decent case. Then again, Lorde recently raved about Brat in an Instagram Story, writing, "I speak for all of us when I say it's an honor to be moved, changed and gagged by [Charli's] work."

Meanwhile, Charli may be referencing Taylor Swift in another song, called "Sympathy is a knife." See, Charli is engaged to George Daniel, the drummer of The 1975. Taylor, as we all know, dated 1975 singer Matty Healy, which Charli evidently wasn't happy about.

“Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show/ Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up,” she sings. "Couldn't even be her if I tried."

She also sings, "This one girl taps my insecurities/ Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling/ One voice tells me that they laugh/ George says I'm just paranoid." Hmm.

