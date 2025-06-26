Is Lorde teasing a surprise Glastonbury set?

Will Lorde be celebrating the arrival of her new album at Glastonbury?

The "Royals" star posted an image on her Instagram Story capturing an aerial view of the U.K. mega festival's Woodsies stage. Notably, the Woodsies set schedule lists an act TBA performing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Lorde's upcoming record Virgin drops that same day. It includes the singles "What Was That," "Man of the Year" and "Hammer."

Lorde will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Virgin in September.

