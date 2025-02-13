Is Madonna teasing a sequel to her hit 2005 album?

Warner Bros. Records
By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna's 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, turns 20 in November — and it seems like she may be teasing a sequel.

Madonna posted a photo montage on Instagram of herself in the present day, but set to her song "Future Lovers" from that album. She captioned it, "My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!! Confessions Part 2."

Last year Madonna revealed that she was in the studio with Stuart Price, with whom she co-produced Confessions on a Dance Floor. The critically acclaimed album, which featured the hits "Hung Up" and "Sorry,"  featured electronic, disco and club music sounds. It won a Grammy for best electronic/dance album, hit #1 and sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!