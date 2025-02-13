Is Madonna teasing a sequel to her hit 2005 album?

Madonna's 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, turns 20 in November — and it seems like she may be teasing a sequel.

Madonna posted a photo montage on Instagram of herself in the present day, but set to her song "Future Lovers" from that album. She captioned it, "My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!! Confessions Part 2."

Last year Madonna revealed that she was in the studio with Stuart Price, with whom she co-produced Confessions on a Dance Floor. The critically acclaimed album, which featured the hits "Hung Up" and "Sorry," featured electronic, disco and club music sounds. It won a Grammy for best electronic/dance album, hit #1 and sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

