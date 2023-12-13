It just takes one person: Lady Gaga attends Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' premiere

Lady Gaga believes in Bradley Cooper.

The A Star Is Born co-stars reunited on the red carpet at the LA premiere of his new film, Maestro, with Gaga wearing a black beaded and embroidered Alexander McQueen suit, according to WWD. Cooper wore a blue Louis Vuitton suit, while his co-star Carey Mulligan wore a blue Celine gown.

Maestro, which hits Netflix on December 20, is about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. In addition to starring in the film, Cooper directed it.

Cooper told E! News that Gaga's attendance at the premiere "means the world to me." He added, "I'm really excited for her to see the movie. She's a dear friend and we went through such an incredible experience together, so you just want to share the art with each other."

A sweet photo captured at the premiere shows Cooper's 6-year-old daughter, Lea, who briefly appears in the film, saying hi to Gaga with a big grin on her face.

