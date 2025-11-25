It sounds 'cliché,' but Jonas Brothers just jumped on an mgk remix

So far this year, Jonas Brothers have released a song with country group Rascal Flatts, a remix with country singer Russell Dickerson, a single with Marshmello and a Christmas song with Kenny G, not to mention the dozens of collaborations they've done live onstage throughout their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour. So what's one more?

JoBros have now jumped on a remix of "cliché," the latest hit from mgk. The two acts first performed the song together live at a show in Vancouver, Canada, in September. On the new version, mgk and JoBros take turns singing the verses and sing the chorus together.

"Cliché" is from mgk's current album, lost americana; he's currently on a tour supporting the album. Jonas Brothers' tour continues Saturday in Las Vegas.

