Items from Harry Styles, Taylor Swift up for sale in MusiCares® Charity Relief Auction

Courtesy Julien's Auctions

By Andrea Dresdale

Guitars signed by Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are among the items up for grabs at the annual MusiCares® Charity Relief Auction, scheduled for February 4 via Julien's Auctions.

Gretsch White Falcon guitar autographed by Harry is expected to sell for $3,000 to $5,000. Harry also donated a signed CD copy of his self-titled debut album to the auction: That's expected to go for $300 to $500.

Meanwhile, a Taylor Swift Baby Taylor Signature model acoustic guitar donated and signed, but not played, by Taylor is expected to sell for $1,000 to $1500.

An autographed copy of Sam Smith's debut album, In the Lonely Hour; an autographed copy of Lady Gaga's 2020 album, Chromatica; a custom Lionel Richie jacket that says "All Night Long" on the back; and an autographed Stevie Nicks Barbie Doll are among the other items going on the block at the auction.

Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the charity arm of the Recording Academy, which provides health and human services to the music community.

You can register to bid on the items now via JuliensAuctions.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!