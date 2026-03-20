It's an interspecies love story, baby, just say woof: Taylor Swift cat & Travis Kelce dog to wed

Are you ready for it? A cat named Taylor Swift and a dog named Travis Kelce are getting married, and if you're in the neighborhood, you can witness their "Love Story" in person.

The tabby cat, named Taylor "Kitty" Swift, and the dog, Travis "Takeoff" Kelce, who appears to be a bulldog mix, will wed Saturday at the Jefferson Parish Eastbank Regional Library in Metairie, Louisiana, where the furry couple first "bumped noses."

The public is invited to attend, but you need to register and to "dress nicely," according to the library.

The event isn't entirely a joke, though. The celebration of the animals' "fur-ever love" is actually an adoption event with Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services. The wedding invitation from the library says, "Taylor and Travis want more than anything to see some of their friends from JPAWS go to loving homes. Adoptable cats and dogs will be there in as guests and special members of the bridal party."

As for the real Travis and Taylor, they do have some connection to Louisiana. Travis played in the 2025 Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and Taylor performed three sold-out shows there on her Eras Tour.

No word on whether or not Meredith Grey, Benjamin Button and Olivia Benson have received personal invitations.

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