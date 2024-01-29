Jack Harlow leads 'Billboard' Hot 100 for fourth week with “Lovin on Me”

You can't tie him down, but you can call him the Billboard Hot 100 chart leader.

Jack Harlow has landed a fourth nonconsecutive week at #1 on the chart dated February 3 with his single "Lovin on Me." This makes it his longest reign on the chart to date. His song "First Class" previously reigned for three weeks in April and May 2022.

Elsewhere on the chart, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" becomes his first-ever top five hit, making the jump from #8 to #4. It also serves as the week's highest-selling song.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" rises back up to #2, while Tate McRae's "Greedy" makes it up to its best position at #3. The top five is rounded out by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves with "I Remember Everything."

Additionally, Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" falls out of the top five after it topped during its debut last week, becoming her eighth all-time career leader. It now sits at #6.

