Jack Harlow to perform halftime show at Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day Classic

Jack Harlow will be taking his talents to the football field.

The rapper will soon join the Detroit Lions as the halftime show performer at the team's annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 23.

The Lions will be up against the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm proud to say I'm doing the Halftime show at the Thanksgiving game in Detroit here in a little under a month," Harlow announced on Monday Night Countdown, per ESPN. "It's wonderful."

He'll take the stage for his live performance midway through the game and after country music duo The War And Treaty sing the national anthem.

