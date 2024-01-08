Jack Harlow returns to #1; Tate McRae scores first top five hit

Cian Moore

By Andrea Dresdale

Now that the holiday songs have all dropped off the Billboard Hot 100, the way has been cleared for a number of big hits to rebound, starting with Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me."

The song, which first hit #1 in early December, has returned to the top of the Hot 100. This makes Jack the first artist to have scored a number one each year since 2021.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has rebounded from #19 to #2, and Tate McRae's "greedy" jumps from #24 to a new high of #3. That makes it the Canadian singer's first top five hit.

Doja Cat's "Agora Hills," meanwhile, has jumped from #35 to #10, becoming her ninth top 10 hit. And Tyla's "Water" is back in the top 10, hitting a new high of #7.

