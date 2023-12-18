Jack Harlow to star in combination VR concert/documentary

Many artists have been the subject of documentaries and quite a few have done virtual reality concerts. But Jack Harlow is going to combine those two into one presentation.

You'll need a Meta Quest VR Headset to watch Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert, premiering January 4 at 8 p.m. ET in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley. It was filmed during Jack's recent tour through his home state of Kentucky and includes behind-the-scenes footage, as well as performances of hits like "Lovin On Me" and "First Class."

“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen. I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did,” Jack says in a statement.

"Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

You can RSVP for the event now, and if you can't watch it on January 4, it'll be available for replay until January 25.

