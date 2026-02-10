Jack Harlow wants you to meet 'Monica' in March

Jack Harlow fans have a date with Monica in March.

The rapper has announced that his fourth album, Monica, will be out March 13, which also happens to be his birthday. According to a press release, the album was written at New York's legendary Electric Lady Studios, following the Kentucky native's move to the Big Apple.

Monica is the follow-up to the "First Class" rapper's album Jackman, which came out in 2023. Since then, he's released a number of singles, including collaborations with Doja Cat and Jungkook of BTS, and also kicked off his acting career, starring in 2023's remake of White Men Can't Jump and 2024's The Instigators.

Monica is available to preorder now.

