Jack Harlow's VR concert premieres tonight on Meta

Jack Harlow's VR concert, No Place Like Home, debuts Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley. It's free to watch for anyone with a Meta Quest VR headset.

The event follows Jack during his No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour of his home state, which ran from November 24 to December 3, wrapping up in Lexington. It features Jack performing his hits "First Class," "Lovin On Me," "Denver" and more, plus an inside look at what it's like to be on the road with the rapper.

If you can't watch the concert live, replays will be available until January 25 in Meta Horizon Worlds.

As previously reported, Jack will perform a free show at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium on January 6 as part of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series leading up to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. Also performing this weekend are Latto, 2 Chainz and Paul Russell.

