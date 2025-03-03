Jacksonville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Jacksonville, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Saturday, while the low is 48 °F on Friday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 67 °F, low of 51 °F (38% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM
Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 73 °F, low of 56 °F (52% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM
Nataliia K // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 79 °F, low of 61 °F (80% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM
Piyawat Nandeenopparit // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 66 °F, low of 50 °F (24% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM
- First quarter moon
alisalipa // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 71 °F, low of 48 °F (19% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM
Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 80 °F, low of 54 °F (51% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 91% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 71 °F, low of 49 °F (65% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM