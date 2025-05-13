Janet Jackson to receive ICON award at American Music Awards

Janet Jackson will be honored with the ICON award at this year's American Music Awards, which will air live from Las Vegas on May 26 and stream on Paramount+.

The ICON award is given to artists "whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry." Miss Jackson will also perform on the show, marking her first TV performance since 2018.

Janet's list of accomplishments include five Grammys, two Emmys, a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination and dozens of American Music Awards, MTV VMAs and Billboard Music Awards. In fact, she also received the ICON honor from the Billboard Music Awards in 2018.

The star will begin another run of shows as part of her Janet Jackson: Las Vegas residency at Resorts World starting May 21; she'll do six shows through May 31.

The AMAs, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+, live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee at this year's show, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

