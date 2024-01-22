Jason Derulo's new album features 17 guest stars, from Michael Bublé to Nicki Minaj

Jason Derulo hasn't released an album since 2015, but he seems to be making up for lost time.

After announcing a new album called Nu King, Jason has revealed the extensive list of guest stars on the record — and we do mean extensive. According to a post on Jason's Instagram, there are 17 features on the record: everyone from Adam Levine, Michael Bublé and Meghan Trainor to Nicki Minaj, Dido, Rema, Ty Dolla $ign and David Guetta.

Based on the list, though, it seems that some of the songs on the record will be the singles that Jason's spent the past three years releasing, such as "Lifestyle," which featured Levine; "Ayo Girl," which featured Rema; "Saturday Sunday," which featured Guetta; "When Love Sucks," which featured Dido; and "Hands on Me," which featured Trainor.

Jason's last album was Everything Is 4, featuring the hit "Want to Want Me."

