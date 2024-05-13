Jason Mraz, New Kids on the Block, Seal & more to perform on 'American Idol' finale

(L-R: Jack Blocker, Will Moseley, Abi Carter) Disney/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

The final three American Idol contestants have been selected, and more big names have been added to the show's grand finale on May 19.

Abi Carter, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker will compete for the American Idol crown, with previously announced guest mentor Jon Bon Jovi. In addition, performers on the finale will include New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Seal, Hootie & the Blowfish, James Bay, alt rocker Bishop Briggs, gospel star CeCe Winans, country stars Wynonna Judd and Cody Johnson, and Nick Fradiani, who won season 14 of Idol.

The three-hour finale airs live coast-to-coast on ABC May 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

