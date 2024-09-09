JC Chasez to release musical theater concept album based on 'Frankenstein'

JC Chasez is putting out his first album in 20 years, and it marks his first foray into musical theater.

The *NSYNC member is releasing Playing with Fire, a musical theater concept album based on Mary Shelley's classic novel, Frankenstein. Made in collaboration with Golden Globe-winning songwriter Jimmy Harry, the album is set to release right before Halloween on Oct. 25.

The project is a reimagined take on the novel, inspired by a theatrical adaptation of the story from Harry's late mother, playwright Barbara Field. Chasez and Harry then worked together to create an album that covers a conversation between a dying Frankenstein and The Creature, while at the grave of Frankenstein's wife, Elizabeth.

Told through flashbacks, “the two grow to understand each other and the reasons for their actions that brutally affected each other’s lives. They eventually find sympathy, love, and forgiveness for each other,” according to a press release.

The 16-track Playing with Fire concept album is Chasez's first major musical project since his solo album, Schizophrenic, released in 2004.

