Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: "I am completely heartsick"

Jennifer Lopez is no longer going on tour this summer.

Live Nation made the announcement on Friday, saying Jennifer's This Is Me... Live tour is canceled because the singer is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Jennifer also released a statement to her fans through her website OntheJLo, saying the decision to cancel the tour was a tough one to make.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," Jennifer wrote. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

The This Is Me... Now tour was set to run from June through August, and was in support of her latest album, This Is Me... Now, which was released in February.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, according to Live Nation. Those who purchased tickets through a third party should reach out to their point purchase for details.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.