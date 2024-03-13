Jennifer Lopez cancels several This Is Me... Now tour dates

Jennifer Lopez has canceled several dates on her upcoming This Is Me... Now The Tour.

As per Ticketmaster's website, several stops on J. Lo's first arena tour in five years have been canceled, all taking place in the same eight-day stretch from August 22-30.

The canceled shows include stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The only official word from Ticketmaster about the cancellation is the note on their website, which reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event" and details how refunds will be issued.

The exact reason for the cancellations is unknown. Entertainment Weekly reports "that a logistical issue through the promoter forced the last several dates to be canceled, but that there's potential to work something out for the affected cities in the future."

Jennifer first announced the upcoming tour in February along with the release of her new album, This Is Me... Now, and its corresponding Prime Video film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

