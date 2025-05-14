Jenny from the block (of ice): JLo busts her nose during AMAs rehearsal

Courtesy CBS
By Andrea Dresdale

Jennifer Lopez is really throwing herself into rehearsals for the upcoming American Music Awards: She's both hosting and performing on the show. Except it seems things got a bit out of hand.

On her Instagram Story, JLo posted a photo of herself smiling while holding an ice pack to her face, with the caption "So this happened ...." In the next photo, she's sitting in a car, showing off her swollen nose with a small cut on the bridge. It was captioned "(During @amas rehearsals)."

But this evidently wasn't something that just happened: In the next picture, she looks almost back to normal, and she's posing next to a doctor whose t-shirt identifies him as a plastic surgeon specializing in skincare and aesthetics.  "Thank you for stitching me up, Dr. Diamond," she captioned the pic. "A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

JLo will host the AMAs on May 26; the show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!