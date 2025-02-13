Jessica Simpson is dropping a new song on Feb. 21

Jessica Simpson is teasing her big music comeback.

The singer, actress and businesswoman, known for hits like "With You," took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that her song "Use My Heart Against Me" will drop Friday, Feb. 21.

"Sneak a peek into my eyes' mind and get a first look at what these soul vibes are feelin' like," she wrote in the caption. The snippet of the song in the post reveals an upbeat, country-flavored tune.

The song is apparently the first taste of an upcoming album. In the video, one of Jessica's collaborators mentions "an album where I think you're seeing someone take control of their own artistry." Another hints that fans will "hear a different side of Jessica that they haven't known before."

This is Jessica's first big foray into music since the release of 2010's Happy Christmas holiday album, though she did release an emotional cover of Nothing But Thieves' song "Particles" in 2021.

The song also comes a month after Jessica revealed that she and her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, were "living separately" and navigating "a painful situation in our marriage."

