Jessica Simpson plays first live concerts in 15 years in home state of Texas

Jessica Simpson returned to the stage for her first concerts in 15 years Wednesday and Thursday, both in her home state of Texas.

Billboard reports that Jessica performed Wednesday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin as part of the Recording Academy's Block Party event at the annual music industry conference. She showcased songs from her upcoming EP Nashville Canyon, Part 1 and also did covers of Dusty Springfield's "Son of a Preacher Man" and Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'." She originally sang the Sinatra song for the soundtrack of her 2005 movie Dukes of Hazzard.

Jessica posted footage of the concert on her Instagram and wrote, "Last night, was my first performance in 15 years. It was an emotional coming back home to the best part of myself. Thank you for embracing me. You know that I have so much to say, but this lucky voice gets to soar again tonight. I love y'all. More to come."

Then, on Thursday, Jessica was back on stage as a surprise performer at the Luck Reunion festival, held annually at Willie Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas. She performed "Boots" and "Preacher Man" again, as well as new songs including "Use My Heart Against Me," "Breadcrumbs" and "Sunday Lover." Plus, she sang her early hit "With You."

Nashville Canyon, Part 1 is out March 21.

