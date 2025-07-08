Jessie J gives update after breast cancer surgery: 'Happy tears are real'

Jessie J has given a positive update on her cancer treatment.

She revealed in an Instagram post that following her breast cancer surgery, she has no cancer spread.

“And…I AM OK,” she posted, alongside a video of her 2-year-old son Sky saying, “Mommy’s gonna be OK.”

“Results = I have NO cancer spread,” she continued. “Happy tears are real. Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy.”

Jessie then goes on to reference the video in her post: “This video is from the night before my surgery. We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win.”

She adds, “Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster.”

Last month, the singer shared that she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and would be undergoing surgery.

