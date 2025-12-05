Jessie J talks return to music after breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J speaks with ABC News' Maggie Rulli in an interview that aired on Dec. 5, 2025, on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC News)

Jessie J is reflecting on life after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The singer, 37, spoke to ABC News' Maggie Rulli and shared why the experience has given her a "deeper perspective."

"When I got diagnosed with breast cancer, I wasn't scared. I felt a little bit out of control," Jessie told Rulli in an interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America. "But I am a sharer, and I wasn't gonna sit at home and cry about it."

She continued, "It's just given me a deeper perspective, and I'm really riding that wave of living in the moment and enjoying life."

Jessie said she was diagnosed in March with early-stage breast cancer, a diagnosis that came just days before she was set to return to the music world following a four-year hiatus.

She told Rulli that she got a biopsy done after she had felt a lump and had an "achy arm." In June, the singer underwent a mastectomy of her right breast, a surgery and recovery process she shared with her fans on social media.

Sharing her experience has allowed her to connect with others who have also faced cancer, including Kate, the Princess of Wales.

In November, the two women shared a hug at Royal Albert Hall in London during the Royal Variety Performance. Jessie, a mom to 2-year-old son Sky, said she told Kate that she understands what it's like as a mother facing cancer.

Kate, a mom of three, announced in January that she is in remission from cancer. She has not publicly shared the type of cancer she was diagnosed with nor any details of her treatment beyond sharing that she underwent chemotherapy.

"I just said, 'I just want to acknowledge that, mum to mum, you know, cancer survivor to cancer survivor, I see you and I feel you,'" Jessie recalled telling Kate, before asking if she could give the princess a hug. "She said, 'Of course you can.' I'm grateful that she received it in the way it was meant."

Looking ahead, Jessie said she is now doing what she loves most and has released new music.

Her new album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, marks her first new album in eight years.

"This album covers the journey of grief to finding joy again and the circle again," she said, adding of her return to music, "I don't think this is the comeback. I think this is the warmup for the thing."

