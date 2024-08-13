Joe Jonas' solo album is "packed" with duets, he says

Just because Joe Jonas has made a solo album doesn't mean he's singing all alone: He tells Entertainment Weekly that he's "packed" the record with features.

"I was reaching out to a lot of different people because I felt like I wanted to have other narratives and other voices and a lot of duets," he explains. “I felt like some of the songs lyrically needed somebody else’s voice.”

He went on to explain, “A lot of this album is speaking in third person or having a conversation with a fictional version of myself, or a fictional person in my life. And being able to have that [other] voice create that was really special.”

Unfortunately, Joe hasn't revealed just who these duets are with. His album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, will be out Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.